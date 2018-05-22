Teen (19) arrested in connection with death of baby girl
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-month-old baby girl.
The 19-year-old was arrested following the baby's death at Sheffield Children's Hospital shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday.
The girl had been brought to the hospital by ambulance from her home address in Gleadless, Sheffield.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the man, also from Gleadless, was being "questioned by detectives".
The statement, released on Tuesday, said: "Reports were received yesterday (Monday) from Sheffield Children's Hospital at around 11.40am, of concerns for a 22-month-old baby girl who had been brought in by ambulance from her home address in Gleadless.
"The baby had injuries that were suspected to be non-accidental. She sadly died just before 12.30am this morning (Tuesday)."
Press Association