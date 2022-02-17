THE teenager who allegedly stabbed an Irish teacher in the back at a school in Spain will not face charges, youth prosecutors confirmed today.

He would have been open to prosecution if he had been a year older but, as a 13-year-old, cannot yet be held criminally responsible for his actions under the Spanish penal code.

Police in the south-east city of Murcia, where yesterday morning’s incident happened, confirmed the youngster was spoken to in the presence of his parents, but was not formally arrested because of his age.

A prosecution source said: “Spanish law exempts children who are younger than 14 from criminal responsibility.”

The stabbing incident happened at the all-boys school Colegio Monteagudo in Murcia.

The 41-year-old Irishman at the centre of the stabbing has been named locally only as Paul K and described as a father-of-two who is married to a local woman.

It is understood he has lived in the area for around a decade.

He was taken to hospital with a small stab wound but is understood to be back at home after being admitted to the Morales Meseguer University Hospital in Murcia as a precautionary measure.

A friend and former teacher at the school, run by Catholic Church organisation Opus Dei, told Spanish news website El Español: “Paul has lived in Murcia for around 10 years and teaches English and technology.

“He’s a brilliant teacher. He’s never spoken badly to a pupil or had any problems because he’s an excellent professional who’s adapted well since he emigrated from Ireland.

“There were no previous problems between Paul and the pupil. No-one can understand what has happened here.”

Reports yesterday said the Irishman had been stabbed three times with a knife.

It is believed the teenager showed a weapon to a classmate in the toilets before allegedly attacking the teacher.

A spokesman for a central government-run emergency services co-ordination centre confirmed: “We received the alert at 10.44am on Wednesday morning.

“The caller said a teacher had been attacked from behind by a pupil with a sharp object.

“National and local police were mobilised along with an emergency response ambulance to attend to the injured teacher.

“He was assisted at the scene before being taken to Morales Meseguer University Hospital in Murcia.”

The pupil at the centre of the incident had been at Monteagudo School for nearly two years after transferring from a private school in nearby El Palmar which has been named in Spanish press as El Limonar International School.

He was described today by a local education source as a “normal boy” whose behaviour before the incident had not been a source of concern.

His parents are said to have apologised to school administrators and are now expected to be interviewed along with their child so the school can take a decision on whether he continues as a pupil there and what internal punishment he should face.

The regional council has put psychologists on standby so they can speak to both the teacher and the student.

Although the teenager will not face criminal prosecution, police confirmed today his parents could face a civil compensation claim from the teacher for their son’s actions.

The Spanish National Police source said: “There’s no criminal responsibility here but there is a civil responsibility which will fall on the parents in this case.

“Here police have acted from a position of protection in line with Spanish legislation concerning minors of this age, both towards the youngster and the teacher.

“After the initial police response with officers being sent to the scene, a specialist Judicial Police Juvenile Group called the Grume was mobilised to protect the youngster and guard him.

“They contacted the boy’s parents and alerted youth prosecutors. He wasn’t arrested and nor was he formally interviewed, but [he was] spoken to in the presence of his parents for a report that will be made available to the relevant authorities.

“The object of the exploration, as we call it, would have touched on the incident that occurred and an inquiry into his life and how he gets on with his colleagues and friends and what his family surroundings are.”

Monteagudo School said in its short statement released to the press: “We are very sorry about what happened.

“We work daily at the school so that our pupils develop in a climate of respect and good co-existence.”