Teachers try to sabotage new Kremlin plan for patriotism in the classroom

Dressed in school uniform, with neatly plaited hair resting on her white shirt, the girl stands at her desk, her classmates watching as she deftly assembles an AK-47 rifle.

She clips the magazine into place and stands to attention. It is not the first time Russian media have published videos from inside schools showing children with weapons.

Footage from October shows kindergarten youngsters near Moscow being introduced to machine guns and anti-tank grenade launchers.

The Kremlin has been using schools to indoctrinate Russian children and dispel any doubts about the goals and wisdom of the Ukraine war.

Vladimir Putin has pushed for a “common standard” in school history textbooks – which from September will include a new chapter on the Ukraine conflict – and has stressed the need for “patriotic education”.

Many of the one million Russians who fled the country after the invasion cited fears that staying would expose their children to brainwashing like that in the Soviet Union.

This reporter spoke to four teachers in different Russian regions and several parents who described efforts to “sabotage” the Kremlin message behind the classroom doors, keeping politics out of school.

Read More

When Maria, an English teacher at a school outside Moscow, heard the education ministry was introducing a weekly class to promote the Kremlin world-view, she was “appalled”.

The “Talking about What’s Important” sessions were initially to extol the virtues of the invasion of Ukraine when they were launched last year. One of them looks decidedly political: the anniversary of the Crimean annexation – and Maria (not her real name) was having none of it.

She has turned the lessons into discussions about philosophical issues instead.

“I have not held a single lesson about the ‘war heroes’ because I don’t think they’re heroes. It’s not our job to promote anything,” she said. “Right now, there is room for sabotage.”

Olga, a university lecturer with a teenage daughter at school in the capital, said the principal did not mind when she asked for her daughter to be exempt from the weekly session. She said older kids were “just making fun of it all”.

In another Moscow school, a Kremlin-imposed weekly “patriotic” ceremony involving singing the national anthem and raising the Russian flag was scrapped after some students rebelled.

A lesson on family values included a clip of Ivan Okhlobystin, an anti-gay, war-mongering entertainer who has urged Russian troops to “kill everyone” in Ukraine. The school did not play it.

In rural areas away from the opposition-minded big cities, however, the situation is different. Many school principals are eager to earn praise and, potentially, more funding and subsidies from the regional government.

Poorer areas are more likely to support the army because mobilisation – and subsequent casualties – have affected them more.

As a result, many schools and even nurseries have proudly shown off their children in the press and on social media partaking in nationalist activities in support of the war.

In the impoverished central town of Sudogda, which has a population of 10,000, students at St Catherine Orthodox School have been making candles for Russian soldiers to use in the trenches in Ukraine.

“The kids enjoy making gifts for them because they’re proud of our army,” said teacher Svetlana Shevyrina.

In the southern city of Stavropol, a man fresh from the front line was invited to speak at a school earlier this month. Wearing camouflage, a video posted online showed him telling students about looting Ukrainian homes and eating their food.

The impact may be minor for now, but it would accumulate in the long term, said Ekaterina Schulmann, a prominent Russian political scientist.

“Certainly this is potentially very harmful,” she said, adding that the degree of damage depends on how long Putin’s regime survives.

“If it lasts for 10 years, you can corrupt an entire generation – and apparently they’re counting on that.”