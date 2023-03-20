| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Teachers try to sabotage new Kremlin plan for patriotism in the classroom

A woman paints Russian flags on the face of a member of Yunarmia (Young Army), an organisation sponsored by the Russian military that aims to encourage patriotism among the Russian youth. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Expand

Close

A woman paints Russian flags on the face of a member of Yunarmia (Young Army), an organisation sponsored by the Russian military that aims to encourage patriotism among the Russian youth. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

A woman paints Russian flags on the face of a member of Yunarmia (Young Army), an organisation sponsored by the Russian military that aims to encourage patriotism among the Russian youth. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

A woman paints Russian flags on the face of a member of Yunarmia (Young Army), an organisation sponsored by the Russian military that aims to encourage patriotism among the Russian youth. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Nataliya Vasilyeva, Istanbul

Dressed in school uniform, with neatly plaited hair resting on her white shirt, the girl stands at her desk, her classmates watching as she deftly assembles an AK-47 rifle.

She clips the magazine into place and stands to attention. It is not the first time Russian media have published videos from inside schools showing children with weapons.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy