‘Tatyana made people smile whenever she spoke’: friends mourn family killed by Russian shells as they fled

Tatyana Perebeynos was killed along with her family by Russian shelling in Irpin near Kyiv Expand
Tatyana Perebeynos was killed along with her family by Russian shelling in Irpin. The images caused revulsion around the world. Photo: Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP Expand

Tatyana Perebeynos was killed along with her family by Russian shelling in Irpin. The images caused revulsion around the world. Photo: Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP

Victoria Ward

Tatyana Perebeynos was utterly devoted to her two children. So much so, that when violent unrest reached her home city of Donetsk in 2014, she and her husband, Sergei, relocated to Kyiv, determined to shield their son and daughter from the horrors of war.

The couple and their children, Alise and Nikita, upped sticks and moved more than 600km to start anew in Ukraine’s capital. They quickly settled in and, by 2018, had bought a property to renovate in Irpin, a green, suburban satellite town to the north of the capital.

