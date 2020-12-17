Taoiseach tests negative for Covid-19 after coming into contact with French president Macron

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has tested negative for Covid-19.

It comes after he had been restricting his movements while awaiting the results of the test, following news that French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the virus.

Mr Martin met Mr Macron at last week's marathon European Council summit in Brussels. The Taoiseach tested negative upon his return from the Belgian capital last Friday.

News of Mr Macron's positive test prompted the Taoiseach to take a series of precautionary measures.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach earlier confirmed: "As a precaution, the Taoiseach has been limiting his movements and contacts. He's got a test and it should be turned around in the next couple of hours. We'll know the status by mid-to-late afternoon."

The spokesman confirmed that Mr Martin's events for the rest of the day have been postponed in the meantime.

Mr Macron's positive test was confirmed on Thursday morning and has forced several EU leaders to take precautionary measures including self-isolation.

The 42-year-old was tested after he developed symptoms and he will now self-isolate for seven days. The Elysée Palace said in a statement that Mr Macron "is still in charge" and is working remotely.

The BBC reported that European Council president Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are among the leaders having to self-isolate. Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has also cancelled all official trips.

Online Editors