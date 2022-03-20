Tanks roll through the city as street fighting engulfs Mariupol

A woman carries her cat from the site of a bombing that damaged residential buildings in Kyiv. At least one person died and 19 were injured. Picture by Heidi Levine for 'The Washington Post'

Fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine yesterday, with intense combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol — site of some of the war’s greatest suffering.

Ukrainian officials say their forces there were battling the Russians over the Azovstal steel plant, one of the biggest in Europe — as Russia’s advance reached the centre of Mariupol.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe” but also appealed for Russian president Vladimir Putin to meet him for direct talks.

The UN migration agency says nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country. Ukraine says thousands have been killed.

The Russian military says it used its latest hypersonic missile, a Kinzhal, for the first time in combat during its offensive in Ukraine.

Spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov claimed the hypersonic missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian forces used the anti-ship missile system Bastion to strike Ukrainian military facilities near the Black Sea port of Odesa. Russia first used the weapon in Syria in 2016.

It came as global leaders spoke with presidents Zelensky and Putin yesterday, and called for even further sanctions on Russia.

Mr Zelensky urged Switzerland to do more to crack down on wealthy Russian oligarchs who, he said, were helping wage war on his country with their money.

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “a blockade of sea ports, a ban on entry by Russian ships under Russian flags with Russian cargo into sea ports, but also a ban on trade by land” should be added to sanctions on Russia.

He said cutting Russia completely off sea and land trade with the EU will force Russia to think "maybe it’s best to stop this cruel war”.

Mr Morawiecki said he would make the appeal at the next meeting of the European Commission.

This weekend Russian forces fired at eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, using aviation, rocket and heavy artillery.

Ukraine’s National Police said at least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged and dozens of civilians were killed or injured as a result of the attacks.

It said the Russian military was firing at Mariupol, Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Novoselydivka, Verkhnotoretske, Krymka and Stepne.

“Among the civilian objects that Russia destroyed are multi-storey and private houses, a school, a kindergarten, a museum, a shopping centre and administrative buildings,” it said yesterday.

Several north-western suburbs around Kyiv were also under Russian fire yesterday.

The Kyiv regional administration reported that the city of Slavutich, north of the capital, was “completely isolated”, and that Russian military equipment was spotted north-east and east of Kyiv as thousands continued to flee Ukraine.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed with Russia, including a corridor from Mariupol, several in the Kyiv region and several in the Luhansk region.

Mr Zelensky said Russian forces were blockading the largest cities with the goal of creating such miserable conditions that Ukrainians will be forced to cooperate.

He said the Russians are preventing food and other supplies from reaching surrounded cities in central and south-eastern Ukraine.

Satellite images from Friday showed a long line of cars leaving Mariupol as people tried to evacuate.

Mr Zelensky said more than 9,000 people were able to leave the city on Friday and yesterday. In all, more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.

People in other cities under fire were being warned to take cover as heavy shelling continued. A 38-hour curfew was imposed in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 4pm yesterday until 6am tomorrow.

Two missile strikes on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia killed nine people on Friday, wounded 17 more, and left five others with slight injuries, according to the local regional administration.

The prosecutor general’s office in Ukraine says a total of 112 children have died in the country since the start of the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing flight suits in yellow and blue colours that match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

Russia’s space agency has rejected western media reports suggesting the cosmonauts expressed support for Ukraine with the suits.

“Sometimes yellow is just yellow,” the Roscosmos press service said.

“The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from. To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”