Tanks hailed as ‘punching fist’ for Kyiv democracy

After months of pleas and international pressure, Germany and the US have now agreed to supply Ukraine with tanks — a decision that was hailed by a top presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky as “a real punching fist of democracy” against Russia’s invasion.

While unlikely to turn the tide of the war in their current numbers, the roughly three battalions’ worth mark a gear change in Nato’s support for Kyiv — as underscored by the Kremlin’s accusations of direct Western involvement and a renewed flurry of nuclear threats from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The tanks themselves — including the Leopard 2, M1 Abrams and Challenger 2 designs — are generally viewed as more potent than most of the Soviet and Russian-made vehicles which, to the surprise of those who believed tanks to be practically defunct, have so far played a central role in Europe’s largest land war in decades.

While long-range artillery systems and drones have also proved critical in the conflict, Kyiv will be hoping that further deliveries of tanks will help to give Ukraine the edge on the battlefield, as the first anniversary of the conflict fast approaches.

Following this week’s dramatic shift, The Independent has taken a look at the Leopard 2 and what it could mean for the war effort on each side.

​

Leopard 2

Finally caving in to pressure this week, German chancellor Olaf Scholz

announced not only that Berlin would send Leopard 2s to Kyiv, but that it would allow its allies to re-export the German-made tanks as well.

This paves a route for scores more to eventually arrive in Ukraine.

Germany said that European countries would “quickly” send two battalions’ worth — around 80 tanks — with Berlin providing one company of 14 tanks as “a first step”.

More than 2,000 more tanks sit in European and Canadian arsenals, with a reported price tag of around €5.7m each.

Designed during the Cold War, as part of a programme that also birthed the Abrams, to fight the Soviet-era tanks currently being used in Ukraine, Leopards are designed to withstand 125mm penetrator ammunition fired from 1,500 metres.

They “are one of the best armoured tanks”, according to Dr Marina Miron, of Kings College London’s war studies department.

Fitted with two coaxial light machine guns alongside its main guns, the Leopard is prized for its high manoeuvrability and adaptability.

It is viewed as particularly suitable for Ukraine, with relatively lower fuel consumption than its American counterpart.

“These are the Mercedes BMW supertanks of the world,” Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former commanding officer in the British army’s Royal Tank Regiment, told CBS News, adding: “I would want at least 10 or 15 T-72 survivors [used by Russia] up against one of them.”