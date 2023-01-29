| 4.1°C Dublin

Tanks hailed as ‘punching fist’ for Kyiv democracy

German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to allow Leopards to be sent to Ukraine could be turning point in year-long war

A woman cries over the body of her son, killed in eastern Ukraine. Picture by Andriy Dubchak/AP Expand

Andy Gregory

After months of pleas and international pressure, Germany and the US have now agreed to supply Ukraine with tanks — a decision that was hailed by a top presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky as “a real punching fist of democracy” against Russia’s invasion.

While unlikely to turn the tide of the war in their current numbers, the roughly three battalions’ worth mark a gear change in Nato’s support for Kyiv — as underscored by the Kremlin’s accusations of direct Western involvement and a renewed flurry of nuclear threats from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

