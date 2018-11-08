News Europe

Thursday 8 November 2018

Takeaway shop bosses jailed for manslaughter of allergy teenager

Victim: Nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee died following an asthma attack after eating a takeaway meal. Photo: PA
Two takeaway restaurant bosses have been jailed over the manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl who suffered an allergic reaction to a meal.

Nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee died from an asthma attack after she ate food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, England. She had ordered online and wrote "prawns, nuts" in the notes section.

The meal was later found to have the "widespread presence" of peanut protein.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court found owner Mohammed Abdul Kuddus (40) and manager Harun Rashid (38) guilty of unlawfully killing Megan by reason of gross negligence.

They were jailed for two and three years respectively.

