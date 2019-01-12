Take that! Robbie 'torments rock icon with rivals' music'

Their bitter feud over a basement extension was hardly rock and roll.

Their bitter feud over a basement extension was hardly rock and roll.

But Robbie Williams is said to have been so intent on further tormenting his neighbour Jimmy Page he blasted out the music of Led Zeppelin's rivals Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple whenever he spotted him venturing into his garden.

He is even said to have been "imitating" Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant by wearing a long wig and stuffing a pillow up his shirt.

The pair had been at loggerheads ever since Williams submitted plans for a basement gym and pool at his £17m (€19m) West London home five years ago.

Page (74) objected as he feared excavation work would damage his 1875 Grade I-listed mansion.

The musician has lived at the property, known as Tower House and designed by William Burges, for 40 years and referred to it as "one of the most historic buildings in the borough".

Last month, Kensington and Chelsea councillors granted Williams planning permission on condition that officials received assurances about monitoring vibration levels and ground movement.

Mark Borkowski, Page's PR agent, said he hoped to arrange a meeting between the two musicians this month to settle their grievances.

The latest twist in the saga came from a concerned local resident named only as Johnny, who wrote to the council making claims about Williams's antics.

In a comment submitted to the council, he said the former Take That star had been playing music by Led Zeppelin's rivals on outside speakers whenever he saw Page.

His letter, posted on the planning portal, suggested that his information could have a bearing on any potential appeal process.

Irish Independent