Swiss vote in favour of same-sex marriage by clear margin

Swiss voters have decided by a clear margin to allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, after a national referendum yesterday.

According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1pc of the electorate voted in favour of same-sex marriage in the referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

The nation’s federal government and parliament had already approved the amended ‘Marriage for All’ legislation, but opponents led by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party forced a referendum on the issue. The Alpine country has authorised same-sex civil partnerships since 2007, though it is one of the last countries in Europe to outlaw same-sex marriage.

The amended law will mean that married lesbian couples will be allowed to have children through sperm donation, which is currently legal only for married heterosexual couples. It will also make it easier for foreign spouses of a Swiss individual to get citizenship.

Opponents of the law have faced criticism for allegedly using unfair tactics during their campaign.

In a provocative campaign, activists used images of crying babies while LGBT+ hotlines were flooded with complaints and hostile emails.

It marked a stark contrast to proponents waving ‘Yes, I do’ rainbow flags at Zurich and Geneva pride parades.

Same-sex couple Corinne Guntern and Anouk Oswald said the vote represented an important milestone for their future. “I want to be able to choose for myself if I want to marry this partner next to me and if it’s the right path for us to start a family,” said Ms Oswald (30). “It’s important to show the younger generation you don’t need to hide.”