Swiss vote to ban wearing of full Muslim veil in public

Walter Wobmann, chairman of the referendum committee and supporter of the proposal to ban face coverings. Photo: Peter Klaunzer

Voters in Switzerland voted narrowly in favour of banning face coverings in a referendum yesterday , as the country’s far-right party won what it described as a “victory against radical Islam”, despite minimal numbers of women wearing a full face covering.

The final result showed that 51pc of voters backed the ban. It also won support in a majority of the 26 cantons, meaning it will now pass into law.

Switzerland has a system of direct democracy that allows any proposal to be put to a referendum as long as 100,000 signatures are gathered in support of it.

Opposed by the Swiss government and parliament, the proposal did not specifically mention burqas, appealing only for, “Yes to a ban on full facial coverings”. However the “yes” campaign made clear that the conservative Muslim face and hair covering was the specific target, with posters encouraging voters to “stop radical Islam”. “Radical Islam must be put in its place,” said Anian Liebrand, of the right-wing SVP party, yesterday.

The ban will apply to all head coverings in public places, but not in places of worship. Critics have described it as both Islamophobic and sexist.

Posters opposing the bill stated “No to an absurd, useless and Islamophobic ‘anti-burqa’ law”.

About 5pc of the population of Switzerland is Muslim, but the number of women who wear face veils is tiny.

It is not the first time that Swiss voters have chosen in a referendum to curtail symbols associated with Islam. A 2009 ballot banned the construction of minarets on mosques.

Austria, France, Belgium and Denmark have also banned face veils in public in recent years as governments faced pressure to oppose a dress code viewed by some as oppressive.

Even some Muslim majority countries have restricted the wearing of the veil.

Tunisia banned it in public institutions in 2019 amid security concerns. Reacting to the referendum result, Karin Keller-Sutter, the justice minister, conceded that “the Swiss people and a majority of the cantons see things differently” from the government.

Ministers had proposed introducing a law that would require a woman to lift her veil should she be asked to by state officials for security reasons.

The Swiss cantons will now have two years to implement the decision. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]