Swiss reject bid by Eurosceptics to put new curb on immigration

Swiss voters yesterday overwhelmingly rejected a Eurosceptic party's attempt to restrict immigration from the EU in a referendum seen as a key test of attitudes towards foreigners.

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) had called the vote on scrapping a mutual free-movement agreement with the EU.

Echoing some of the arguments for Brexit, the party pushed to take back control of immigration, which it said was "uncontrolled and excessive".

The SVP proposed to give Swiss nationals preferential access to jobs and welfare benefits over citizens of the EU.

But its proposal was defeated by 63pc to 37pc, according to projections based on partial results.

All but four of the country's 26 cantons, or states, likewise opposed the plan.

The initiative was opposed by the government, business leaders and all other political parties out of fear that it would jeopardise Switzerland's close ties with the EU.

A "guillotine" clause would have toppled a number of the country's other agreements with the EU in sectors including land and air transport, trade and scientific research.

Celine Amaudruz, a leading SVP MP, said: "It's the guillotine clause that won. Citizens were scared. We were alone against everyone."

The party, she said, would continue its campaign "to ensure that we don't enter the EU little by little".

"Especially at this time, during the difficult economic situation caused by the corona crisis, good relations with our neighbours and with the EU are important," Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said, welcoming the outcome of the vote.

She said Switzerland would continue to pursue a "bilateral path" with the EU, eschewing membership of the bloc while seeking close economic ties with it.

In a nod to the misgivings many Swiss have about the country's big neighbour, Ms Keller-Sutter acknowledged that "freedom of movement doesn't just have benefits".

"The Federal Council only wants as much immigration as necessary," she said.

"That continues to be our goal."

Roughly 1.4 million EU citizens live in the country of about 8.6 million, while around 500,000 Swiss live in EU countries. Some are dual citizens and wouldn't have been affected by any restrictions.

In a similar referendum in 2014, the Swiss narrowly voted in favour of limiting EU citizens' freedom to live and work in Switzerland. Lawmakers, however, refused to fully implement that referendum fearing a hefty impact on Swiss society and businesses, prompting the People's Party to get the issue back on the ballot again this year.

Voter Yann Grote, in Geneva, said he didn't approve of further limiting freedom of movement.

"I'm not at all in favour, and even more now, because it's not a time to isolate Switzerland," he said.

Fellow voter Elisabeth Lopes agreed.

"I'm a daughter of immigrants, so it is a matter that touches me," she said. "If Switzerland had to withdraw or reduce these agreements (with the EU), I think we would be the real losers."

In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the result of the referendum, calling it "a positive signal to continue to consolidate and deepen our relationship."

Telegraph.co.uk