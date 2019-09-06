Sweeter Chianti aims to increase sales to women

The producers of Chianti, one of Italy's most popular wines, are looking to broaden its appeal to more women and younger consumers from further afield.

The red wine has been produced in the lush hills of the same name in Tuscany since the 13th century.

Now the Italian government has approved a request from the Chianti Wine Consortium that will allow wine producers to raise the level of residual sugars from the grapes they use to produce the famous wine in line with European regulations. The changes were announced as Italy confirmed its position as the world's top wine producer in 2019, ahead of France and Spain.

According to the latest figures produced by Italy's Wine Union and ISMEA, the agricultural research institute, Italy is expecting to produce 46 million hectolitres of wine in 2019, 16pc less than last year.

The consortium insists a residual sugar rise will "soften" the taste of Chianti, rather than give it a sweeter taste.

Chianti is predominantly made from the red Sangiovese grape. Until now, producers had to keep sugar to a maximum of 4g per litre. They will now be able to add 2g per litre to the acidity total, which varies from one wine to another. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

