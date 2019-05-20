Swedish prosecutor files request for Assange's arrest over rape allegation
THE Swedish prosecutor heading an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday filed a request for his arrest, the Prosecution Authority said.
The warrant, if granted, would be the first step in a process to have Assange extradited from Britain, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.
Sweden reopened an investigation into the rape allegation, first made in 2010, on May 13.
- More to follow...
Reuters
