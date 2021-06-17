Swedish prime minister facing vote of no confidence 

Sweden's Left Party said today it would seek support from other parties to put forward a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules.

The move could lead to a snap election or caretaker government.

Sweden's political landscape has been badly fragmented since a tight election in 2018, with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heading a centre-left minority government that relies on support from both the Left Party and two small centre-right parties.

"We are now seeking support for a vote of no confidence," Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no confidence. So far only the far-right, populist Sweden Democrats have indicated they would support them in calling such a vote.

The Left Party has previously said it would not work with them.

Ms Dadgostar said the government had not listened to its demands over proposed changes to rent controls for new-build apartments after being given 48 hours to drop the plan or completely rework it.

If a vote of no confidence passed, Mr Lofven could resign, handing the job of finding a new government to parliament's speaker, or call a snap election.

A caretaker government – another alternative should a vote of no confidence pass – would likely be headed by Mr Lofven as there is no clear alternative.