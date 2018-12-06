Swedish police hunting man behind latest 'clown scare' incident

Swedish police are hunting a man wearing a clown mask and a yellow outfit holding "something sharp" who scared an eight-year-old boy on his way to school.

It is the latest incident involving adults in creepy outfits in the region.

Police spokesman Stefan Dangardt said a passing motorist saw what happened and honked his horn, enabling the boy to run away.

Dangardt said the man also had red hair and a painted white face.

The incident happened Thursday in Kumla, about 105 miles west of Stockholm.

The Aftonbladet newspaper said the man was believed to be in his 20s.

Two years ago, similar incidents were reported in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, leading a Norwegian toy shop chain to stop selling clown costumes in its 114 shops.

Press Association