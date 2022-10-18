Swedish government drafts plans to restrict immigration

Ulf Kristersson speaks after being elected as Sweden's new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm yesterday. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP

Sweden’s new government, the first to be propped up by the far-right, has set out plans to cut immigration and force asylum seekers to pay for processing their claim.

Ulf Kristersson, the Conservative leader, was elected prime minister by just three votes yesterday and will lead a minority coalition, supported in parliament by the Sweden Democrats (SD).

The SD, which has neo-Nazi roots, is not in the coalition because of an agreement among mainstream parties to keep it from power, but was influential in the drafting of a crackdown on immigration.

“It is what the government does that is important, not what the government looks like,” Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson, whose party emerged as the second-largest after September’s general election, told parliament.

The SD took a record 20.5pc of votes behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which has dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

The right-wing bloc now has 176 seats in parliament, to the Left’s 173.

In a 62-page plan, the government aimed to cut the number of refugees resettled through the UN from 6,400 last year to just 900 per year during its four-year mandate and would consider plans where asylum seekers would pay part of the costs of their claim. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)