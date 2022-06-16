Sweden’s faux neutrality couldn’t survive Putin’s war

Is there life after empire? I pondered the question last week at the Engelsberg Seminar, a gathering of academics, journalists and policy-makers held in a disused ironworks two hours by car from Stockholm.

Sweden once controlled vast stretches of northern Europe. After a series of military defeats, it contented itself with a more modest existence as a small neutral power with a healthy welfare state.

Judging from the quantity of champagne consumed at Engelsberg, life after empire can be sweet – so long as some other superpower can keep your world from falling apart. For generations, a nominally neutral Sweden could thrive only by aligning itself quietly, if unmistakably, with the US empire. Today, the country’s push for Nato membership is making that alignment explicit.

In the 17th century, Sweden was a mighty empire, but that empire declined.

During the 20th century, Sweden was often seen, and saw itself, as the quintessential neutral state – which sat out wars, so it could tend its own garden instead.

And a pretty nice garden it was too. Sweden has the world’s 20th-highest per capita income. It pairs a robust capitalist economy with generous social-welfare provisions. The country is famous for high levels of social capital and domestic cohesion, which enabled a remarkably light-touch approach to managing the Covid pandemic, with day-to-day life continuing largely as usual. Corruption and crime are low, although the latter is rising.

Sweden has done great, despite no longer being a great power, which is perhaps why most Swedes seem not to miss the old empire that much.

Yet Sweden’s story isn’t quite as simple as it might appear.

Neutrality could be very profitable: Sweden infuriated the Allies during World War II by selling critical commodities to both sides. Yet that neutrality could also be precarious, as when the government felt compelled to let German troops cross Swedish territory on their way to attacking the USSR.

That stance could hardly have saved Sweden had Nazi Germany won the war and established mastery over Europe. Hitler had little regard for the rights of smaller states and would not have left it alone for a minute longer than was convenient. The Swedish balancing act was only possible so long as the most aggressive, brutal states did not gain a preponderance of power.

Sweden tacitly recognised as much during the Cold War when it was neutral in theory but never in practice. It developed deep intelligence cooperation with the US and Nato; it allowed Western forces to quietly use Swedish facilities and developed a high degree of interoperability with them. Sweden even reportedly enjoyed loose security guarantees – an “invisible alliance”, as one journalist put it – from the US and Nato.

A vulnerable Sweden would have faced existential danger in a world where the Soviet Union was ascendant, which is why Stockholm reconciled itself, if only informally, to American hegemony.

Today, Sweden is abandoning the last vestiges of neutrality in applying (along with Finland) to join Nato. But as officials in Stockholm told me, the reason Sweden can so easily be fast-tracked for membership – assuming a diplomatic dispute with Turkey is resolved – is that it has been such a close cousin of the alliance for years.

The move into Nato may be a bold leap away from Sweden’s neutral self-image, but it is a small step in view of the longer-running realities of cooperation with the alliance.

Sweden brings real military heft – from its high-quality air combat and undersea warfare capabilities to its vital strategic geography in the Baltic. The country has good, specific reasons to take this step. Stockholm is worried about Russian designs on the strategically situated island of Gotland, as well as Russian encroachments in Swedish waters, airspace and cyberspace.

These concerns have been ampli- fied by the invasion of Ukraine, showing the stability of the inter- national system that let Sweden thrive is no longer assured.

Sweden’s Nato bid thus represents an open recognition of something its leaders have long understood: small and medium countries can only succeed in a world where the balance of power is held by those who would protect freedom rather than destroy it.

The Swedish empire is long gone. Fortunately for Sweden, the US empire isn’t.