Sweden 'relying on its citizens' as it takes a hands-off approach

Business as usual: While the rest of Europe is in lockdown, people drink and eat at an outdoor restaurant in Stockholm Expand

AP

John Meagher Twitter Email

The European response to the coronavirus pandemic has varied significantly from country to country - and Sweden's approach has been markedly different from elsewhere.

Although the medical experts driving policy have refused to refer to it as a way of achieving 'herd immunity', the Scandinavian nation of 10 million people has, in effect, allowed normal life to continue, with only the mildest of restrictions imposed.

This was the original approach pursued in the UK and the Netherlands before a spike in coronavirus-related deaths in both countries hastened sweeping restrictions on movement.

