Sweden 'relying on its citizens' as it takes a hands-off approach

The European response to the coronavirus pandemic has varied significantly from country to country - and Sweden's approach has been markedly different from elsewhere.

Although the medical experts driving policy have refused to refer to it as a way of achieving 'herd immunity', the Scandinavian nation of 10 million people has, in effect, allowed normal life to continue, with only the mildest of restrictions imposed.

This was the original approach pursued in the UK and the Netherlands before a spike in coronavirus-related deaths in both countries hastened sweeping restrictions on movement.

While most of the rest of Europe went into lockdowns of varying severity, Swedish authorities allowed bars and restaurants to continue trading. Gyms have remained open, as have nightclubs

Prime minster Stefan Löfven urged people to observe social distancing and advised senior citizens to stay at home. Large gatherings have been banned, although recent good weather has ensured that parks and public spaces have been busy.

Yet in Stockholm, where the largest proportion of the country's 21,000-plus cases have occurred, footfall has been considerably lower than this time last year. Restaurants and cafés have reported a significant decline in business. In a country where 40pc of households are single occupants, many people have opted to stay indoors.

Although opinion polls show most Swedes support the policy, there has been mounting criticism within the country, and overseas. The death rate is 220 per million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US. In neighbouring Finland and Norway, the figure is 40. Denmark's is 70. As of Thursday, 2,586 people with the virus had died in Sweden, but that figure does not include those who died in nursing homes. The real figure is likely to be much higher.

While the number of cases detected is roughly on par with Ireland - a country with half Sweden's population - the number of tests per million is far lower: about 12,000 compared with about 32,000 here.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, is the man with responsibly for the country's approach. He has stood by the policy and insists that lockdowns and border closures do not work. He admits, however, that more should have been done to protect people in nursing homes.

This week, Irishman Dr Michael Ryan, the emergencies expert at the World Health Organisation, said that other countries had much to learn from Sweden's stance.

"I think there's a perception that Sweden has not put in control measures and just has allowed the disease to spread. Nothing can be further from the truth," he said.

"What it has done differently is it has very much relied on its relationship with its citizenry and the ability and willingness of its citizens to implement self-distancing and self-regulate. In that sense, they have implemented public policy through that partnership with the population."