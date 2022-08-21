Suspected spies arrested taking photos at Albanian weapons factory

An Albanian Military Force member use uses binoculars in Kucova Air Base. Photo: PA

Two Russian and a Ukrainian citizen were arrested during an apparent espionage mission to an Albanian weapons factory, the Albanian defence ministry has said.

A guard at the Gramsh weapons plant, 80km south of the capital Tirana, noticed a person inside the facility taking photographs, the Albanian defence ministry said.

Guards detained the individual but were injured by a “neoparalysing spray”, the statement said, which is likely to be a reference to pepper spray.

The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old Russian citizen with the initials MZ.

A Russian woman, ST (33), and a Ukrainian man, FA (25), were also arrested.

“Three persons were accompanied by police,” the statement said, adding that military police, army intelligence police and civil and anti-terror police are coordinating on the case.

There was little further information available about the motives of the suspects but prime minister Edi Rama said he suspected espionage.

“What pride for the military guards who neutralised three individuals suspected of espionage,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “Now let’s wait for the full clarification of this event.”

Tirana-based media said the three suspects were bloggers who often visited abandoned military bases and other big plants in different countries.

Niko Peleshi, Albania’s defence minister, said: “In view of the broad regional context and the geopolitical context, this cannot be dismissed as just an ordinary, civilian incident, but we cannot rush to conclusions.”

The incident occurred amid fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spread beyond its borders as both sides become locked in an attritional struggle to advance along largely static front lines. Albania, a formerly communist country that joined Nato in 2009, has strongly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and joined EU and US sanctions against Moscow.

While Albania does not have openly pro-Russian political parties, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is worried about Russian meddling following the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU is “concerned about Russia’s possible influence and interference in the Western Balkans”, he said in March, adding that “Russian disinformation and propaganda are on the rise”.

During the Cold War, the Gramsh weapons plant manufactured Soviet AK-47 assault rifles, but since the fall of Communism in 1990, the factory switched from production to dismantling small arms.

Arms smuggling has been an issue in the Balkan country since its civil war in 1997.