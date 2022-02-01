Suspected serial killer Lelandais goes on trial for murder of girl (8)

A suspected serial killer went on trial in France yesterday for the kidnap and murder of an eight-year-old girl he abducted from a wedding.

In a case that has shaken France, Nordahl Lelandais (38) has confessed to killing Maelys de Araujo after she vanished near the Alpine town of Chambery in the summer of 2017.

The initial mystery surrounding her disappearance sparked parallels with the case of Madeleine McCann, the British three-year-old who went missing in Portugal in 2007.

The former French soldier, who is already serving a 20-year sentence for beating to death a fellow serviceman, insists that both deaths were “mistakes”.

While Lelandais has not been charged with any other murders, detectives are examining potential links to dozens of cold cases.

At the start of the trial, the military dog trainer issued a tearful apology to the girl’s family, who held photos and paintings of her smiling face in court, but he stuck to his account that her death was unintentional.

Lelandais – who was added to the wedding reception guest list at the last minute – showed up at about midnight for dessert.

He invited Maelys to see his dogs, so she got in his car to look at them, he told investigators. At about 3am, the girl’s mother alerted guests that she was missing and a search ensued.

Lelandais’s car, an Audi A3, was spotted by a video surveillance camera at 2.47am with a small passenger, said the indictment. He returned later and left before the police arrived at 4.15am.

While a suspect, he denied involvement for six months until detectives found a drop of her blood in his car. That prompted Lelandais to lead police to her remains in February 2018.

Joachim de Araujo, the girl’s father, said: “I am hoping that he will stay in prison as long as possible.”

Lelandais is facing up to life in prison if convicted. He is also on trial for sexually assaulting two of his cousins in the summer of 2017, girls aged five and six at the time, and for recording explicit images of children.

Last May, he was found guilty of killing Corporal Arthur Noyer on April 12, 2017, who was hitch-hiking after leaving a gay club in Chambery.

The killings raised suspicions that Lelandais was involved in dozens of other unsolved disappearances in the region, and prosecutors reopened several cases.

However, after four years of inquiries and psychiatric evaluations, no evidence has emerged to link Lelandais to other cases. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

