Suspected member of Khashoggi hit squad held in Paris

French police have arrested a suspected member of the Saudi hit squad that murdered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi three years ago.

Khalid Aedh Alotaibi was detained at Charles de Gaulle airport while attempting to board a flight to Riyadh, according to French media reports.

The 33-year-old, understood to have been a member of the Saudi Royal Guard, was travelling under his real name, police sources said.

News of the arrest came days after Emmanuel Macron met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh during a tour of the Gulf region, where the French president insisted he had not “forgotten” about the Khashoggi case.

“We talked about everything without taboos,” he said afterwards.

“It was a frank exchange. The coming weeks and months will allow us to see whether we are making progress on this issue.”

Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and critic of the Crown Prince, the country’s de facto ruler, was murdered in 2018 by Saudi agents at its consulate in Istanbul.

The Crown Prince denies any involvement in Mr Khashoggi’s death, though a CIA report recently concluded that he personally ordered his murder.

Mr Alotaibi was due to appear in court in Paris and was being held until authorities decide on whether to extradite him, French media said.

He is one of 26 Saudis wanted by Turkey over the murder, which turned the Crown Prince into a global pariah.

Mr Khashoggi (59) was strangled and dismembered inside the consulate, according to Turkish investigators, though his remains have never been found.

According to The Washington Post, for which Mr Khashoggi wrote as a columnist, Mr Alotaibi appears to have accompanied Saudi royals on several trips to the US.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a link between Mr Macron’s visit and the arrest. Speaking in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, he denied that he was legitimising the Crown Prince by meeting him.

He is the first major western leader to meet the Crown Prince since the murder.

A Saudi official claimed the arrest was a case of “mistaken identity” and that the detained person had a name that was common in Saudi Arabia. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

