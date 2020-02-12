Suspected letter bombs explode in the Netherlands

Two suspected letter bombs have exploded in the Netherlands.

One of the explosions happened at a business in Amsterdam and the other at a post sorting office in the southern city of Kerkrade, according to police. Nobody was injured in the blasts.

Last month, letter bombs were sent to several businesses in the Netherlands, followed by a warning letter. Police did not reveal details about the warning letters.

There have been no arrests announced in the investigation into those explosive devices, none of which went off, and police have not given details about a possible motive.

It is not clear if the two explosions were linked to the letter bombs delivered in January.

