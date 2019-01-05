Suspected Ebola case in Sweden ruled out

Medical tests have shown a patient treated in isolation at Sweden's Uppsala University Hospital for suspected Ebola is not infected with the virus after all, authorities said last night.

The patient, whose identity was not disclosed, was isolated and transferred to the hospital north of Stockholm after originally being admitted to the emergency ward of the smaller Enkoping hospital.

The young man had been in Burundi for around three weeks, and was exhibiting classic symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, including vomiting blood, the hospital's chief medical officer said earlier yesterday.

The regional authority said the man's condition had improved over the course of the day and that while tests had also ruled out diseases such as Marburg and dengue fever, further examinations were needed to determine the nature of the illness.

Patients at the emergency ward in Enkoping had also been kept isolated pending the test results, as were the man's relatives, but all were now free to go home, it said.

There is no known Ebola outbreak in Burundi, but it borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been fighting an outbreak for almost six months.

Irish Independent