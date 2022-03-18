Survivors pulled from wreckage of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia

A satellite image shows an overhead view of the Mariupol Theatre before it was bombed, with the word "children" written in Russian in large white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Survivors were being pulled from the rubble of the Mariupol theatre yesterday after it was bombed by Russian forces despite clear satellite photos outside showing it was sheltering children.

Casualty numbers were unclear last night as rescuers struggled to remove debris.

The region’s former governor said there were definitely some survivors.

“Rescuers are clearing out the debris, people are coming out of there alive,” said Serhiy Taruta, a Mariupol resident and a former head of the Donetsk region.

Petro Andrushchenko, the mayoral adviser, said: “The bomb shelter held. Now the rubble is being cleared. There are survivors. We don’t know about the number of victims yet.”

The theatre was being used as a bomb shelter by at least 1,000 women and children before it was hit late on Wednesday.

“The only word to describe what has happened today is genocide, genocide of our nation, our Ukrainian people,” the city’s mayor Vadim Boychenko said in a video message on Telegram.

Refugees from Mariupol arriving in nearby Zapor- izhzhia said they had seen the theatre destroyed.

One woman, who gave her name as Olga, said the bombing had convinced her to try to leave.

“We lived near the theatre. When it was destroyed, we decided to walk out. We walked for six miles before we got a lift,” she said.

While up to 1,000 people had been sheltering in the theatre at one point, it was hoped the numbers had fallen as residents had managed to leave the encirclement.

Russia has denied bombing the theatre. Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry spokes- woman, called it a “lie”.

In a briefing, she said: “Russia’s armed forces don’t bomb towns and cities.”

Last night, the Italian government said it was willing to rebuild the theatre.

The southern city has become the most intense battleground of the invasion.

Mariupol sits between eastern territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Capturing it would give the Russians a land corridor all the way through, controlling the Sea of Azov.

