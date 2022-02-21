| 4.3°C Dublin

Survivor escapes ferry days after it caught fire

Firefighters carry a body from the Euroferry Olympia which caught fire on Friday near the Greek island of Corfu. Photo: AP Expand
The Euroferry Olympia was still smouldering yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand

Demetris Nellas, Athens

Emergency workers rescued a truck driver yesterday from a burning ferry off the island of Corfu and found the body of another man as they searched the wreckage for missing passengers.

The discoveries left 10 people still missing. The Belarussian truck driver, in his 20s, was able to make his way up to the top deck on his own, and told rescue workers he heard other voices below. The dead man was identified as a 58-year-old Greek truck driver by his family.

“The fact that this man succeeded, despite adverse conditions, to exit into the deck and alert the coastguard, gives us hope that there may be other survivors,” coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou said.

The Italian-owned Euroferry Olympia, which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars, caught fire on Friday, three hours after it left the north-western Greek port of Igoumenitsa bound for the Italian city of Brindisi. The Greek coastguard and other boats evacuated about 280 people to the nearby island of Corfu.

The ferry has been towed to the port of Kassiopi, in north-eastern Corfu. Firefighters were still battling the blaze in spots yesterday and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Two passengers were rescued from the ferry on Saturday. One was not on the ship’s manifest and was presumably a migrant. The other person was a 65-year-old Bulgarian truck driver,

