Surgeon 'may have abused 349 children'

The Saintes' courthouse, southwestern France, ahead of the trial of retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

A retired French surgeon who may have raped or sexually abused as many as 349 children over his near 30-year career stands trial today in what could be France's biggest paedophilia case.

In the first of hundreds of legal complaints against him to come to court, Joel Le Scouarnec (68) faces accusations of the rape and sexual abuse of four children between 1989 and 2017.

Allegations against him, in which some say he attacked them while they were under anaesthetic, cover the three decades he practised in hospitals in central and western France. They include charges that he raped a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood; raped a young relative and sexually assaulted another; abused a child patient and indecently exposed himself.

The former specialist in abdominal surgery faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted on the first set of charges in the court in the town of Saintes.

In 2005, Le Scouarnec was convicted of possessing images of child sexual abuse. He was given a four-month suspended prison sentence.

Irish Independent