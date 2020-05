Disaster at sea: A rescue worker in rough waters during the search for missing surfers in the North Sea. Photo: Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP

Dutch authorities said five experienced surfers drowned when they went out in stormy weather off The Hague.

It is believed they could not deal with the combination of heavy weather, northerly winds and swells that hit the Dutch coast.

An additional problem was an excessively thick layer of foam that drifted on the waters by the beaches.

Four bodies have been recovered from the sea and a fifth had been seen floating in the water but was drifting out of reach.

Irish Independent