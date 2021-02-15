Supporters risk arrest to stage Valentine's Day vigil for Navalny

Supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny gathered in courtyards across Russia with candles for a Valentine’s Day protest, in the hope that smaller demonstrations would not be quashed like recent mass rallies.

Images of lights arranged in heart shapes on the snow from the far east of Russia to Moscow flooded social media with the hashtag “Love is stronger than fear”.

Some held up signs calling for Mr Navalny’s release, and others spelt out “freedom” in sparklers or shared messages on LED light boards. Small gatherings in support of the activist also took place in the US, Europe and the UK.

The authorities had warned people against taking part in the protests, and a media regulator ordered outlets to delete articles that contained details of the event. At least a dozen people were arrested across the country over the demonstrations.

Protests broke out across Russia last month when Mr Navalny was arrested on his return after months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning. He and his supporters say it was orchestrated by the state.

Within three weeks of his return he was jailed for three years over parole violations relating to an embezzlement conviction from 2014. Prosecutors said he had “hidden” from parole officers while recovering from the poison attack.

The police took tough action against the rallies, beating protesters with batons and detaining more than 10,000 people. Several other prominent opposition figures are under house arrest.

Although the demonstrations were originally called to demand Mr Navalny’s release, many Russians came out to protest because of anger over the economy, quality of healthcare, freedom of speech and official corruption.

Leonid Volkov, a leading ally of Mr Navalny, who lives outside Russia and faces arrest if he returns, said that the 15-minute demonstration yesterday would prove there was widespread support for the opposition movement.

“No riot police, no fear,” he said on social media as he announced the event last week. “Maybe it will seem like these 15 minutes will change nothing – but in fact they will change everything.”

At a separate protest yesterday, about 200 people formed a human chain in central Moscow in support of Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia and female political prisoners.

Ms Navalnaya was briefly detained during a protest in January and has since left Russia for Germany, though associates said her departure was temporary.

The Valentine’s Day gatherings came as Mr Putin accused the West of “using” Mr Navalny and exploiting Russia’s economic woes to stir up protests against the Kremlin.

Mr Putin admitted that there was “growing discontent” in Russia over declining incomes and living conditions, but said this was the fault of the pandemic rather than policies during his two-decade rule.

“Our opponents and potential opponents have, since time immemorial...used people who are ambitious and thirsty for power” to further their own interests, Mr Putin said at a meeting of media editors.



The EU is considering targeted sanctions against Russian officials in response to Mr Navalny’s jailing and police violence against protesters.

