Support grows for an EU ban on Russian oil imports soon

Talks on a fifth round of sanctions – targeting Russian energy – reveal a deep EU faultline. But the decisions expected this week have big implications for Ireland.

Germany and Italy, which are heavily dependent on Russian gas and oil supplies, remain to be convinced they can manage through an import ban being pushed for by Poland and other former Eastern Bloc states. EU foreign and defence ministers, including Ireland’s Simon Coveney, met yesterday to help clear the way for a leaders’ summit on Thursday that will consider the response to the Ukrainian crisis. Brussels diplomats have said support may be growing for an EU ban on importing Russian oil. But there appears little prospect of a similar ban on Russian gas which accounts for 40pc of EU supplies.

Officials said there is a growing view that the EU must further tighten economic penalties on Vladimir Putin’s regime while the war in Ukraine continues to intensify. That view is gaining ground despite the risk of repercussions for European countries whose economies are more intertwined with Russia.

As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities, and peace talks show little sign of progress, there is a view more needs to be done to punish Putin’s regime. Some officials pointed to the U-turn by Germany last month on locking Russian banks out of the Swift payment system.

Several EU member states, including Germany, remain reluctant on an oil ban, and would only consider gradual restrictions, not a sudden cut-off, if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates. A move to restrict Russian natural gas isn’t being considered, diplomats said.

EU countries including Ireland, along with Sweden, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said an oil import ban should at least be an option at this point. Officials confirmed other countries, including Denmark, may support the move if consensus emerges.

Mr Coveney said the issue had to be a matter for live debate. “Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now, it’s very hard in my view to make the case that we shouldn’t be moving into the energy sector, particularly oil and coal,” he said.

The US and UK have already banned Russian oil imports, and British officials said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been pushing for a Group of Seven countries’ ban.

Germany, which is currently head of the G7 club of the world’s rich economies, has invited leaders to a meeting in Brussels also on Thursday, on the sidelines of the EU meeting with US President Joe Biden and a meeting of Nato leaders. An EU import ban would be a blow for the already beleaguered Russian economy. Russia’s energy sector contributes as much as one-fifth of its GDP. It also makes up about 40pc of its budget revenue.

Experts estimate that in 2021, crude oil and petroleum product exports made up 37pc of Russian export revenue and almost half of Russia’s crude oil exports go to Europe. The EU and UK paid an estimated €88bn to Russia for oil exports last year.

Against that, an EU ban would also hit European supplies and global markets and Russia supplies about 28pc of the bloc’s overall crude oil imports.

Ireland does not source much oil from Russia but would be affected by the greater scarcity generally

and is also obliged to share limited supplies with other EU states in certain circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal estimates a Russian ban could take some three million barrels a day out of a global market of around 100 million barrels a day and again raise prices in an already difficult market.