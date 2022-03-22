| 8.8°C Dublin

Support grows for an EU ban on Russian oil imports soon

Municipal workers and volunteers remove debris of a damaged residential building, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi Expand

Talks on a fifth round of sanctions – targeting Russian energy – reveal a deep EU faultline. But the decisions expected this week have big implications for Ireland.

Germany and Italy, which are heavily dependent on Russian gas and oil supplies, remain to be convinced they can manage through an import ban being pushed for by Poland and other former Eastern Bloc states. EU foreign and defence ministers, including Ireland’s Simon Coveney, met yesterday to help clear the way for a leaders’ summit on Thursday that will consider the response to the Ukrainian crisis. Brussels diplomats have said support may be growing for an EU ban on importing Russian oil. But there appears little prospect of a similar ban on Russian gas which accounts for 40pc of EU supplies.

