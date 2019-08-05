A new breed of "super-quiet" Russian submarines is feared to be operating unseen in British territorial waters, according to military sources.

A new breed of "super-quiet" Russian submarines is feared to be operating unseen in British territorial waters, according to military sources.

'Super-quiet' submarines may go undetected in UK waters

The Russian Kilo-class submarines are feared to be threatening British security by tracking the Royal Navy or by tapping into internet cables.

Aircraft carriers and nuclear deterrent subs could be vulnerable to the Russian vessels' stealth and extended combat range.

A military source told the 'Daily Telegraph': "We must be better. The Russians are benefiting from a huge increase in research and development spending 15 to 20 years ago." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent