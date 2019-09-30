Supercars fetch €25m in auction linked to Equatorial Guinea probe

A collection of 25 supercars seized from Equatorial Guinea's vice-president as part of a Swiss money-laundering probe fetched nearly 27 million Swiss francs (€25m) at an auction.

A 2014 white Lamborghini Veneno Roadster sold for 8.28 million francs including commission, about 50pc more than its pre-sale estimate, in heavy three-way bidding in Geneva.

In February, Geneva prosecutors closed a probe into Teodoro Nguema Obiang for money laundering with a deal to sell the cars to fund social programmes in the African state. He is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled Equatorial Guinea for 40 years.

Irish Independent