'Super Mario' will need to level up if he wants to dig Italy out of a political mess

'He is just about the best known Italian face in the world. He will inspire confidence, at home and abroad."

Economist and former director of the International Monetary Fund, Carlo Cottarelli, last week offered the above assessment of 73-year-old Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president who yesterday morning was sworn into office to head the 67th post-war Italian government.

For the umpteenth time in the last 30 years, or so it seems, a non-party political figure has had to come riding over the hill to dig the Italian political classes out of another fine mess. In 1993, it was Carlo Ciampi, like Draghi a former governor of the Bank of Italy, who stepped into the breach.

In 2011, it was the turn of the economist and Bocconi University Rector, Mario Monti. Then three years ago, lawyer and university professor Giuseppe Conte was called from nowhere to head the first ever government led by the Five Star Protest movement.

Even one of the most significant prime ministers of the last 30 years - media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi - was not the expression of a party machine. Prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011, and at 84 years of age still a player in the current crisis, Berlusconi, of course, originally purpose built and then self-financed his own party, Forza Italia, to stunning effect.

So, can this latest salvatore della patria (saviour of the nation) pull it off? One is tempted to say that, if he cannot do it at this highly critical moment, then no one can. Draghi's immediate 'in' tray includes handling the Covid pandemic (93,000 dead) in the context of a battered economy, which saw 300,000 enterprises close last year and which sees 600,000 workers due for delayed redundancy at the end of next month.

It says much about Draghi's standing that even before he had taken office, there was an immediate positive market reaction to his forthcoming appointment. By Friday night, the infamous BTP Italy Bund (Germany) bond spread had touched a five-year low of 88.6 points.

Back in 2011, a few months before Draghi was appointed to the ECB, Germany's best-selling daily, Das Bild, ran a headline of "Mamma Mia" in response to the idea that an Italian might be the next ECB president. Inflation and Italians go together, commented the paper, like "tomato sauce and pasta".

Ten years later, having done "whatever it takes" to defend the euro, Draghi has probably convinced German sceptics. The world discovered for itself that, rather than proving to be an arms-flailing, hot-tempered Latin, given to profligate banking ways, Mario Draghi was the very model of an almost Prussian sense of seriousness, public reserve and understatement.

As he drove out of the presidential palace on Friday night, a photographer shouted in bocca al lupo ("in the mouth of the wolf" - or "good luck") at him. Draghi rolled down his window to offer the classic Italian reply, Crepi il lupo ("may the wolf die"), much to the amusement of the gathered press corps who all pointed out that this was a huge scoop - namely, the first public words Draghi had spoken for two weeks.

He has spent much of this crisis up in his country home in the Umbrian town of Città della Pieve, far from the madding Rome crowd. He keeps his cards close to his chest (some of those appointed to cabinet first heard of their nominations on the TV), he listens to trusted advisers and, above all, he handles the media with parsimony.

Not for nothing, several of those trusted, non-party political figures have been appointed to key ministries (economy, justice, education and the new "green transition). His technocrat/party political cabinet has been very carefully assembled with a close eye on ensuring majority support in the Italian senate, scene of many a government collapse.

Eight of the 23 ministries have been assigned to non-politicians, leaving him with a hard kernel of trusted support with which to ride out the forthcoming stormy months. Above all, by appointing the director general of the Bank of Italy, long-time confidant Daniele Franco, as economy minister, he clearly intends to keep tight control over one of the key challenges facing his government - namely, how Italy uses the €200bn or so of EU recovery funds coming its way (brokered by his predecessor, Guiseppe Conte).

Even if there are no party leaders in the Draghi cabinet announced on Friday night, all the major parties, barring far right Fratelli d'Italia, are there - 4 Five Star Movement, 3 Democratic Party, 3 Lega, 3 Forza Italia and one from Matteo Renzi's small Italia Viva party. (There are those who would argue that this is one too many given that Renzi was the man who instigated this seemingly "mad" crisis by withdrawing his support from the most popular leader in the country, Giuseppe Conte, right in the middle of the Covid pandemic.)

The cabinet mathematics should make it difficult for any single party to put a spanner in the works. This is a wise precaution because we can take it for granted that some of the parties will want to cause problems in what is effectively a government of "national unity".

For instance, within minutes of the announcement of the cabinet on Friday night, Lega leader Matteo Salvini "welcomed" the reappointment of key ministers from the outgoing Giuseppe Conte/Five Star government (in health, the interior, and culture) by calling on them to "do a lot better" in future. Hot days lie ahead.

Calling now on Draghi, Italy's fifth successive non-elected prime minister after Monti, Letta, Renzi and Conte, is emphatic proof of the abject failure of the Italian political classes. Not for nothing, many call this a "big bang" moment for Italy, one which may seriously "redimension" the long-term ambitions of the major parties.

As for Draghi - Jesuit educated, a university economics professor, World Bank consultant, Goldman Sachs employee, Bank of Italy and of course ECB chief (until October 2019), he has many obvious and exceptional skills. Will they be enough as he tackles arguably his toughest job yet?

How far will this particular salvatore della patria go? To the natural end of the legislature in 2023 or to the office of state president in 2022? One thing seems certain, Mario Draghi does not seem destined for quiet retirement years.

