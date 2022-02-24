Summit this evening to target Russian interests as European leaders prepare to accept refugees from Ukraine

Ukrainians, Irish and Russian nationals gather outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin to protest against the invasion. Picture: Collins

EU COMMISSION President Ursula Von der Leyen has spoken of achieving of the EU independence from Russian oil and gas and the reception of Ukrainian refugees across member states.

An upcoming second EU sanctions package will hit Russia's economy severely, increasing capital outflow, raising inflation and gradually eroding its industrial basis, Ms von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"These sanctions will suppress Russia's economic growth, increase the borrowing costs, raise inflation, intensify capital outflow and gradually erode its industrial basis," she told reporters in Brussels, adding the EU was also aiming at limiting Russia's access to crucial technology.

"Our measures will weaken Russia's technological position in key areas from which the elite makes most of their money - this ranges from high-tech components to cutting-edge software," von der Leyen said.

It comes as Brussels prepares for an emergency summit of member state leaders that the Taoiseach will attend tonight.

The President of the European Commission said of a potentially huge influx of refugees: "We will welcome them." The Taoiseach has already spoken of waiving visa requirements for Ukrainian arrivals in Ireland. Ukrainians are in the top ten of dual nationality citizens living in Ireland.

Ms von der Leyen said there would be "massive and targeted sanctions" agreed by EU leaders tonight, including the Taoiseach, applying across all member states, since the stability of Europe was at stake. It was not just about what was happening in the Ukraine, suggesting the Kremlin might turn elsewhere - such as to the Baltic states - if it gets away with its conquest.

Ukrainian officials have called for a complete repudiation of Russian oil and gas, since fuel sales make up two-thirds of Russia's foreign earnings. But there would be major implications for EU economies.

Micheál Martin has warned of the impact in Ireland, although this country consumes little Russian gas - despite being vulnerable to prices already soaring on world markets, with a barrel of oil surging past the $100 barrier. On the Continent, 40pc of EU gas is sourced from Russia.

Charles Michel, the President of the EU Council, who called the summit of leaders in Brussels today, condemned the "blatant attack on the rule of law and the rule of humanity."

He emphasised that it was "also an attack on the foundations of the EU," rhetoric that could signal unprecedented and coordinated sanctions - although some EU states are more hardline than others, with even Belgium mooting an exemption for its diamond industry and Italy concerned for its luxury goods, favourite trifles of Russian oligarchs and their wider families.

Mr Michel told a Brussels press conference, held with Ms Von der Leyen in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, that there would be "massive and tageted sanctions." There have been demands for Russia to be prevented from accessing markets and the international SWIFT financial and banking system.

Mr Michel also said EU leaders would do all in their power to aid Ukraine, but this is expected to be on a finanical and humanitarian level. "I do not believe the Russian people want war," he added, teliling its citizens that their sons were being sent as "cannon fodder" to the front in an unjustified war.

He also warned Belarus that it had a choice in whether to take part in "aggression against its neighbour," amid reports that Belarussian soldiers have supported the Russian attack in the north, although Belarus denies this. It was a "needless fight" against a neighbouring country, he added.

Irish Government officials said the Taoiseach was expected to arrive in Brussels at 7pm for a council meeting taking place an hour later and likely to stretch long into the night, even though a package of punitive measures has already been prepared by Commission and Council officials.