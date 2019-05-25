'Suitcase bomb' at Lyon bakery injures 13

French police were hunting a suspected suitcase bomber yesterday after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.

The suspect was captured on security video leaving a case in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5.30pm, police sources and local mayor Denis Broliquier said.

Interior ministry officials initially said eight people had been injured, but police sources later put the number hurt at 13, with none of the injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Kamel Amerouche, the regional authority's communications chief, said the victims had leg injuries. He said the explosion occurred in or outside a store of bakery chain Brioche Dorée, and the area had been cordoned off by police. The central area, the Presqu'ile, lies between the Rhone and Saone rivers that run through France's third-largest city.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities.

"My thoughts are with the injured," he said.

The Paris anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation, with police treating the blast as an attempted homicide, law-enforcement officials said.

The partially masked suspect was recorded wheeling a bicycle as he arrived on the scene before leaving a case in front of the Brioche Dorée bakery, where the blast later rained metal bolts on passers-by, the police sources told Reuters.

The Women's World Cup football tournament is scheduled to start in Lyon on June 7.

Irish Independent