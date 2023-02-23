Student (16) who killed teacher in class says he was possessed and that ‘voices’ told him to stab her

A teacher was stabbed to death at a Catholic school in France by a student who claimed he was possessed and heard voices.

The boy (16) drew a four-inch knife from his bag during a language lesson yesterday morning at the private school Saint-Thomas-d’Aquin in the fishing town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the south-western Basque country.

He left his seat in the front row to lock the classroom door before he turned towards the Spanish teacher and stabbed her in the chest in front of his classmates.

Ines (16), a student, told French media: “Everything happened so fast.

“I didn’t see him get up but I saw him facing the teacher, very calm, and he approached her and stuck a big knife in her chest, without saying a word.

“I don’t really know this boy, we’re just in Spanish class together, but there was never a problem between him and the teacher in class.”

She said a quick-thinking classmate opened the door and students fled the scene.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that the attacker then entered a neighbouring room where another teacher managed to disarm him.

During their exchanges, the student reportedly said that he was possessed, and that “voices” told him to stab the teacher.

The second teacher stayed with the attacker until police arrived.

Police have launched an investigation into suspected pre-meditated murder.

The victim, in her 50s, was described as an experienced teacher who was respected by teachers and students.

The assailant had earned good grades and was unknown to police, but reportedly he suffered from mental health problems.

The school, which is a combined middle and high school, was placed under lockdown for two hours and reopened around midday.

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, paid tribute: “The murder of a teacher fills us with intense emotion. I share the pain of her family, of her colleagues, of her students, of our teachers who dedicate their lives to transmitting knowledge to future generations. The nation is with you.”

Officials at the prosecutor’s office and the education ministry declined to respond to questions about the details of the attack, saying the prosecutor would do so shortly, at a news conference.

French education minister Pap Ndiaye, who was heading to the site of the attack, tweeted: “My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils.”

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s support for the education community and said the attack represents a trauma for the nation.

A minute’s silence will be held in honour of the teacher today at 3pm.

The incident has been compared to the 2020 murder of Samuel Paty, a school teacher who was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist of Chechen origin after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.