'Strong' earthquake rattles Athens and knocks out power

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the Greek capital Athens yesterday, briefly knocking out power and telecommunications in parts of the city and sending people running from buildings in panic.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the Greek capital Athens yesterday, briefly knocking out power and telecommunications in parts of the city and sending people running from buildings in panic.

The European Earthquake Monitoring Centre recorded the earthquake's epicentre at a point 22km north-west of the city. Its website quoted a witness as saying the quake was "strong but fortunately not very long", while another compared it to a "strong bounce" lasting about 15 seconds.

The Acropolis, a complex of ancient Greek buildings including the Parthenon located on a rocky hilltop overlooking the capital, was intact, according to the authorities.

Two people were lightly injured by falling debris, health ministry officials said.

In the port city of Piraeus, an abandoned structure on a port quay collapsed.

Irish Independent