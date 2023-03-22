| 7.5°C Dublin

Striking French tram drivers will refuse to carry King Charles during state visit

There are continued protests against the French government's pension reforms

Uncollected garbage piled up on a street in Paris on Monday, during an ongoing strike by sanitation workers. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo Expand

Close

Vivian Song

French tram drivers will refuse to take Britain’s King Charles on a tour through Bordeaux during his state visit, striking workers have warned amid violent protests rocking the country.

Charles III, we are going to welcome him with a good old general strike,” warned Olivier Besancenot of the far-left New Anticapitalist Party in an interview with France Info.

