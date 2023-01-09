| 5.7°C Dublin

Strike on barracks that Kremlin claims killed 600 ‘completely missed target’

Photos show assault on Ukrainian soldiers’ base was unsuccessful

A Ukrainian serviceman surveys the damage to a school hit by a Russian attack in Donetsk region. Photo: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters Expand
People take photos at the site of the failed missile strike at a military barracks in Kramatorsk. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand

James Kilner

Russia’s claim to have killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a revenge strike was thrown into doubt after photographs of the aftermath showed that artillery strikes had missed their targets.

The attack ended the 36-hour truce the Kremlin had announced before the weekend.

