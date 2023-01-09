Strike on barracks that Kremlin claims killed 600 ‘completely missed target’

Russia’s claim to have killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a revenge strike was thrown into doubt after photographs of the aftermath showed that artillery strikes had missed their targets.

The attack ended the 36-hour truce the Kremlin had announced before the weekend.

The Russian ministry of defence said in a statement yesterday it had carried out a “retaliation operation” against Ukrainian army barracks and killed “more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers”.

Vladimir Putin’s forces are desperate to claw back public support for the invasion after the destruction of a battalion of mobilised men from the Samara region on New Year’s Eve.

The Ukrainian government said 400 Russian soldiers died in the Makiivka attack and even the Russian ministry of defence admitted that the death toll was particularly high when it said that 89 men had been killed.

Journalists in Kramatorsk, Donbas, yesterday shared photos that showed the strikes missed their targets and further claimed no one was inside the barracks at the time of the blast. Ukraine’s military also denied the attack was successful.

“This information is as true as the data that they destroyed all of our Himars,” said Serhiy Cherevaty, a Ukrainian military spokesman. Himars are US long-range artillery that Ukraine has used to hit Russian bases and supply depots.

Meanwhile, grieving families in Russia’s Samara region yesterday started to bury their dead.

Two men were buried in Tolyatti, home to Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVAZ, city authorities said in a statement on the VK Russian social networking site.

The head of Tolyatii, Nikolai Rents, said the two men had gone to Ukraine “to defend the interests of the fatherland, our future and the future of our children”.

Kremlin propaganda promotes the war as a patriotic battle for survival but frustrated mothers and wives in Samara have accused the Russian ministry of defence of negligence and suppressing information.

Nearly 46,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that the authorities publish a full list of the soldiers killed. In a tearful video published on the Telegram social messaging app, a woman called Elena said that her three sons had all been drafted into the Russian army during mobilisation and that she had not had any official help from the military since the New Year’s Eve attack.

“After the tragedy, the military committee and enlistment office did not respond to an appeal, they do not work with relatives of the mobilised,” she said as she wiped away tears.

Russians’ confidence in the Kremlin has slackened since it ordered a mobilisation and this sense of bewilderment appears palpable in Samara, a city of 1.2 million that lies on the banks of the Volga River.

Dozens of women with their faces covered, whose husbands and sons were mobilised into the Russian army and are now missing, uploaded videos to Telegram yesterday protesting against the war.

“This is your war, we want peace,” they said.

The call by Russia for a temporary truce had little impact, after widespread reports of infantry fighting as well as artillery fire heard from the frontline.

Air-raid sirens also rang out across the country, including the capital Kyiv, during the 36-hour period.

The Russian president announced the ceasefire from midday on Friday after the head of the Russian Orthodox church, which uses the Julian calendar, said that Christmas fell on Saturday.

But Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral pause as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow’s own forces anyway, pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion.

Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Saturday.

Russia’s defence ministry insisted that all its forces along the 1,100km front line were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky praised the US for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multi-billion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for the battle against Russia.