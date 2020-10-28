Strike call: Rebel move to topple Lukashenko

A woman holds red and white roses and an old Belarusian national flags during an opposition rally. Photo: AP

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has appealed to Belarusians to throw their support behind a national strike to oust President Alexander Lukashenko but the government insisted that companies were working as normal.

On the second day of the strike she has said will paralyse the country, Ms Tikhanovskaya said employees at a string of major companies were refusing to work their shifts but coming under “colossal pressure” from the authorities.

Eleven weeks after running against Mr Lukashenko in a presidential election the opposition and Western governments say was rigged, Ms Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the vote, is facing a critical test of her ability to mobilise popular support.

“If we help the factories go on strike, they will help us finish what we started,” she said on social media. “Remember: every active peaceful step brings us closer to ending the violence, winning freedom for political prisoners and finally holding new, fair elections.”

Photos and video posted on Twitter showed protests at several universities. But the opposition’s strike calls have so far failed to shut down state enterprises in the former Soviet republic of 9.5 million people.

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said the situation was “calm”, and attacked what he called “appeals to cause harm to our country”.



Online Editors