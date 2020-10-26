Strike call after latest crackdown in Belarus

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya yesterday called on Belarusians to begin a nationwide strike after police forces loyal to veteran President Alexander Lukashenko fired stun ­grenades to disperse mass protests.

Ms Tikhanouskaya had previously set a 'People's Ultimatum' for Mr Lukashenko to resign by last night, promising to call the strike if he did not.

Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled for more than a quarter of a century, has signalled he will ignore the ultimatum.

"The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of," Ms Tikhanouskaya wrote in a statement. "That's why tomorrow, October 26, a national strike will begin."

It was not immediately clear how many Belarusians would answer her call. But in a show of opposition strength, tens of thousands marched through Minsk and other cities on the 11th straight weekend of mass protests since a disputed election. Police used stun grenades against protesters as they headed towards Independence Palace in the capital.

People carrying the red-and-white flags of the Belarusian opposition movement scattered as loud bangs and flashes lit up the city's streets after nightfall, videos showed.

Explosions and white smoke filled residential areas as people hid behind vehicles and ran from police, the videos, shared online by news organisations, showed.

Law enforcement confirmed that riot control weapons had been used and detentions had taken place, the Russian news agency RIA reported.

Human rights group Vesna-96 said 216 people had been detained so far last night.

An interior ministry spokeswoman said it was too early to say how many people had been injured or detained. "We will only know by the morning if there are any injured people," Olga Chemodanova was cited by RIA as saying.

Earlier, crowds streamed through the capital shouting "strike", waving flags and beating drums.

Twelve metro stations were closed, helmeted riot police patrolled the streets and mobile internet services were disrupted in Minsk. Two journalists were detained ahead of the protest, a local journalists' association said.

Tens of people were detained and forces used tear gas in the western town of Lida, RIA quoted the regional branch of the interior ministry as saying.

Irish Independent