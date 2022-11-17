Stricken Polish village left to mourn its dead as terrifying threat of world at war recedes

Polish forensic police look at a crater next to an overturned vehicle at the site of an explosion in Przewodow. Photo: Polska Policja

When the missile landed in the farming village of Przewodow at 3.40pm on Tuesday, Marian Przytula feared the Russians were attacking Poland and that the world was on the brink of war.

Once the smoke cleared and the dust settled, he was horrified to discover that one of two men killed working at a grain facility was his friend Bogdan Wos, a retired local worker.

“He was my friend from school. He was a good man,” said Mr Przytula (63) as he broke down in tears.

“I was terrified when I heard about his death. The first thought that came to my mind was that we were finally attacked by the Russians.”

Fears that Moscow’s war against Ukraine had spilled over the border into Poland were already spreading far from the tiny village, only 6km from that border, on Tuesday evening.

In Washington, a US intelligence official told reporters a Russian missile had killed two people in what appeared to be the first strike on Nato territory since the war began.

As a member of Nato, Poland benefits from Article 5, which means an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all. If this were a Russian assault, the other 29 members would be obliged to come to Poland’s defence.

US president Joe Biden told Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, the US had an “iron-clad” commitment to Nato.

Warsaw stepped up its military readiness and considered its next steps after an outrage that seemed a direct challenge to Nato’s vow to defend “every inch” of its territory.

Kyiv sensed an opportunity to secure more Western support, while Moscow branded the accusation a “provocation” and a plot to drag Russia into a broader conflict.

The world held its breath. More than 10,000km away, G20 leaders in Bali for a meeting were woken to be told the news about 5am local time.

Tensions were already high during a summit that Vladimir Putin had skipped. The Russian president had ordered the heaviest missile bombardment of Ukraine of the entire war as the leaders met.

It appeared one of those missiles had gone astray.

Poland’s European allies issued messages of solidarity with Warsaw – and the drumbeat of war got louder.

A few hours later, a furious Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G20 leaders by video link, determined to press home the advantage that had fallen into his lap.

He said the strike was a “true statement brought by Russia for the G20 summit” and told the leaders present there was a “terrorist state” among them.

But back in Poland, there was no time for anger when the rocket landed in Przewodow, close to a block of flats and 100 metres from the primary school. There was only fear.

Around 40 of the 71 pupils witnessed the explosion and, like most of the village, stayed locked in their houses.

“Since the start of the war we keep analysing the danger. It has quietened down recently, but here we are today,” said Ewa Byra, the headmistress. “It’s terrifying.”

Unlike in other villages near the border, residents in Przewodow had never heard the noise of Russian bombardments of Ukraine. Now the war had come horrifically close to home.

Would little-known Przewodow turn out to be the unlikely epicentre of the Third World War?

More information emerged yesterday morning as the leaders of France, the US, Germany and Japan held emergency talks about the strike, and Nato ambassadors gathered in Brussels to be briefed.

At 11.27am, Mr Duda said there was no evidence of an intentional attack and that the weapon was likely to have been Ukrainian – part of the country’s air defences.

Mr Biden also said it was “unlikely” to be a Russian strike. Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, had already been expected to opt for the less serious Article 4 Nato clause, which would set up consultations with allies.

Now even that seemed to be in question, despite the fact that Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general, was chairing an emergency meeting at its Brussels HQ.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman said that the US had been “measured” and “professional”.

One former Polish general said: “You don’t start a war by blowing up a tractor” as the Poles appealed for calm.

Kyiv, meanwhile, insisted that Moscow was lying and was responsible for the explosion. Later, Mr Morawiecki admitted that Russia could “perfectly plan such a thing”.

As for the West, it made clear the blame for the accident still lay with Putin. Mr Stoltenberg said: “This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war.”

In Przewodow yesterday, there were no classes at the school, which instead hosted a psychologist to help traumatised pupils and residents.

Mr Wos’s widow, Jozefa, who works as a cleaner at the school, was put under the care of a specialist. Renata, the school janitor, who has worked with her for 20 years, said: “I heard an explosion and ran out of the house to see what had happened. I came back home scared and then my friend said that Jozefa’s husband had died. I started crying.”

The global geopolitical repercussions remain uncertain, but in Przewodow, the residents will be feeling the effects for years to come. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

