Street's first barmaid, actress Doreen Keogh, dies aged 91

Tributes have been paid following the death of actress Doreen Keogh - 'Coronation Street's' first barmaid.

The actress, who played Rovers Return barmaid Concepta Regan and first appeared in the soap's fifth episode in 1960, died at the age of 91.

John Whiston, ITV Studios' creative director, said: "All at 'Coronation Street' are sad to hear about the death of Doreen Keogh. "There have been many barmaids in the Rovers over the years, dispensing pints and wisdom.

"But Doreen played the first and so has a unique place not just in the history of the show but in the affection of all who watch The Street. "Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the passing of a wonderful person. And together with our audience we mourn the passing of a very special actor."

The Dublin-born actress, who died in hospital in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, also played Mary Carroll in 'The Royle Family' and other roles in 'Father Ted', 'Cold Feet', 'Crossroads' and 'Z Cars'. Actor John Challis, best known as Boycie in the sitcom 'Only Fools And Horses', paid tribute, writing on Twitter: "Sorry to hear that Doreen Keogh has died.

"One of my first acting jobs was with her at the Chesterfield Civic [theatre]. I remember she was a big telly star by then and she was very kind to me. Gawd bless her." Actor Con O'Neill wrote: "Many years ago Doreen played my mum in a movie. She was a profoundly good actress and a lovely woman... funny, sharp, decent and kind. Well played you beauty."

Actor Dave Dutton wrote: "RIP Doreen Keogh, Coronation Street's first barmaid who I worked with on Cutting It. A very lovely lady with an amazing CV in television, stage and film."

She is survived by her husband.

