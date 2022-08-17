Strategic hits on Crimea are major blow to enemy psyche and its supply line

Former striker and coach of the Ukraine national soccer team Andriy Shevchenko (left) and American actor Liev Schreiber in front of destroyed property in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian special forces were yesterday reported to be responsible for a series of explosions behind Russian lines in occupied Crimea.

Blasts at an open-air ammunition dump and an electrical substation in the north of the occupied peninsula were the work of an elite military unit, according to a Ukrainian official who did not wish to be named.

Footage shared on social media showed a huge fireball at the ammunition depot and, later in the day, plumes of smoke were seen billowing from a Russian military air base near Gvardeyskoye in central Crimea.

Western analysts described the blasts as a “massive blow to Russian logistics” as the sites were linked to a railway used by Moscow to resupply its forces in southern Ukraine.

Kyiv has been hoping to change the dynamic of the war by pushing Russia on to the back foot in territory it considered safe enough to encourage “patriotic” tourism.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin was forced to move its ammunition dumps deeper into Crimea after Ukraine used a US-made Himars rocket systems to destroy a 40-carriage train carrying troops and weapons as it arrived in the southern Kherson region.

The depot targeted yesterday, in the village of Maiske, was outside the 80km range of the Himars system, and Russia probably considered it to be a safe location for its cache of weapons, experts said.

Moscow’s defence ministry claimed the fire at its military warehouse was the result of an “act of sabotage”.

Russian state media reported that 10km of a railway line and two nearby stations – Azovske and Rozizd – were also damaged following the explosion.

The only direct rail line from Russia to Crimea runs through Azovske, which was likely to have been used as a loading point by Russian forces.

Chris Owen, a military expert, said: “It’s therefore possible that this explosion has severed one of Russia’s main routes into Crimea and southern Ukraine. It will be particularly difficult to fix it if there is scattered unexploded ordnance over a wide area.”

Without the key railway connections, Russian forces face a four-hour road trip from their Maiske base to the city of Kherson – a key target for the anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Kyiv stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the blasts but the apparent raids are likely to fuel concerns over Russia’s ability to defend Crimea, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.

The attack came a week after Moscow’s Saki airbase was devastated by a series of blasts that destroyed at least a dozen warplanes.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, said yesterday’s strike at the Russian military base was “demilitarisation in action”.

“A reminder: Crimea as a normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses, explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” he tweeted after the blasts.

Andriy Yermak, Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, also hinted at Ukrainian involvement without giving concrete confirmation. “The armed forces will continue until the complete deoccupation of Ukrainian territories... Crimea is Ukraine,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Sergei Aksyonov, a leading Russian official in Crimea, said about 2,000 residents had to flee from the village near the munitions dump where two people had been injured.

With Ukrainian officials hinting at special forces teams operating deep behind enemy lines, the attacks show the unconventional tactics being used by Kyiv to level the playing field against Russia.

James Rushton, a military analyst said: “It’s a continuation of Ukraine’s ongoing strategy to target Russian logistics centres. It’s also clear there’s a psychological element as well – they’re hitting the Russians in areas they previously thought were safe.”

Russian media sources reported that sabotage was the likely cause of the blasts at the Gvardeyskoye airbase which is home to Su-24M bomber jets and Su-25SM warplanes.

It is believed small drones could have been used for both attacks.

In what appeared to be a retaliatory strike for the attacks in Crimea, Russia yesterday fired missiles from its weapons stores in Belarus into the Zhytomyr region in northern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.







The vessel, carrying 23,000 tons of wheat, left for Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]