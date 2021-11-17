Story of Taman (9) illustrates migrants’ dire plight

Nine-year-old Taman holds his prosthetic legs at a migrants' camp near Bruzgi-Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border, in Grodno District, Belarus. Photo: Reuters

A nine-year-old Kurdish boy who has had both legs amputated is among the thousands of migrants stranded in freezing conditions on the Belarusian border with Poland trying to cross into the European Union.

Taman is camping out with his parents, his 11-year-old brother and seven-month-old sister near the border fence where Polish security forces are trying to prevent the migrants from crossing.

“We are here for eight days. It’s very cold... We came here from Iraq for my son Taman. I want to take my family to a country where our rights will be protected,” said his father, Sangar.

“As a family, we are in a very difficult position. We are calling on everybody who can help us. I want my son Taman to live in a beautiful place.”

Speaking to Reuters in Iraq, Sangar’s uncle Jwamar said the boy was born with a bone disease and that a hospital in Germany offered to help, but the family was unable to get visas to travel. Doctors in Iraq then decided to amputate Taman’s legs.

Jwamar said the family had travelled from Iraq to Minsk, Belarus, via Dub ai and had reached the Polish border on November 8, hoping to make their way to Germany.

An estimated 4,000 migrants are at the border.