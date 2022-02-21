Storm Franklin: Elderly couple ‘drowned as car swept into English Channel’

Couple’s car is dragged from the water on morning after (Pic: Marie Carof-Gadel)

An elderly couple drowned in their car off the Normandy coast on Sunday, according to local reports.

The car was swept out into the English Channel as they drove along a low, coastal road as Storm Franklin hit the north of France.

The couple, said to be a 70-year-old woman and 74-year-old man, were unable to escape and were found dead by emergency services, Ouest France said.

Read More

Firefighters were said to have received a call from the couple at around 9.50pm saying they were stranded on the road to Bricqueville-sur-Mer.

The fire service kept in contact with the couple and sent nearly 20 vehicles to the scene but had difficulty locating the car.

A helicopter from France’s civil security agency found it at around 11.15pm once the tide began to fall. By this time the couple were dead, reports said.

Ouest France quoted Herve Bougon, mayor of Bricqueville-sur-Mer, as saying: “With the wind, the car skidded, it would have been pushed to the side by sinking into the water.”

The mayor said the road was not usually submersible but the high winds had “pushed waves on the road”.

Storm Franklin also hit Ireland on Sunday night, the third named storm in less than a week following storms Dudley and Eunice.

Wexford County Council worker Billy Kinsella was tragically killed while clearing a felled tree during Storm Eunice.

Father of one Billy Kinsella was trying to clear a tree that had been knocked down by the storm when wind blew another tree down on top of him.

Around 30,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity this morning with the country now expected to grapple with sub-zero temperatures, with snow and frost as the weather takes a polar turn.

Met Éireann has forecast that on Wednesday night rain will clear and make way for sleet and possible snow on higher ground, with temperatures dropping to -2C and only reaching a potential high of 1C.

While there were several named storms in 2020, it is understood this is the shortest space of time that Ireland has ever had to deal with three in such quick succession.