Stolen or hidden out of shame? The mysterious disappearance of what’s claimed to be Christ’s only bodily relic

Theological significance: Jesus’s circumcision was seen as his first shedding of blood for mankind

As Christians worldwide prepare to celebrate Christmas, it is worth remembering that Jesus of Nazareth was born a 1st-century Jew and, as such, was circumcised on the eighth day.

The significance of this ritual would lead to one of the most bizarre relic “thefts” in modern times in Calcata, in the province of Viterbo, about 50km north of Rome.

A location straight out of an Umberto Eco novel, the medieval fortified town had for centuries laid claim to the only bodily relic left by Jesus Christ: his foreskin, preserved after his circumcision.

On January 1 each year (which, until 1969, was observed by Catholics as the Feast of the Circumcision) the relic was carried in procession through the town with great ceremony. Then in 1983 it mysteriously vanished, reportedly stolen from the local priest’s bedroom, where he is said to have kept it in a shoebox in his wardrobe.

It was not long before the rumour mill started to turn. Many surmised that a relic that had become ever-more embarrassing in ecclesiastical circles had been quietly removed by the priest himself and deposited with church authorities in Rome.

Devotion to the “holy prepuce” has a fascinating history. A 6th century Syriac infancy gospel records how an old Hebrew woman preserved Christ’s foreskin in an alabaster jar, which later came into the possession of the “sinner woman” who poured ointment on Christ’s feet.

The relic showed up in the year 800 when the emperor Charlemagne donated it to Pope Leo III. One account states that it had been a clearly unwanted wedding gift from the eastern empress Irene.

Soon there were competing claims. The abbey of Charroux in the diocese of Poitiers, which also housed a supposed holy prepuce, declared that Charlemagne had bequeathed the relic to them.

A number of other sites also claimed to possess it, including the abbey of Coulombs in the diocese of Chartres. It was from here in 1422 that King Henry V of England was lent the relic when his wife Catherine was pregnant with the future King Henry VI, as it was believed to protect women in childbirth.

When Habsburg troops sacked Rome in 1527, the relic was reportedly pocketed by a soldier who ended up imprisoned in Calcata, where it was later discovered hidden in his cell.

Christ’s circumcision was regarded as having particular theological significance during the Middle Ages. It was seen as his first shedding of blood for mankind and the beginning of the process of redemption; a down-payment, as it were, culminating in his passion and death on the cross.

Thomas Aquinas regarded Christ’s circumcision as important because it proved the reality of the incarnation; that Christ possessed a real human body, against some early heretical thinkers who regarded his “body” as an optical illusion.

Whether a relic of Christ’s foreskin could remain on earth was also the subject of theological speculation, the question being whether Christ ascended to heaven with his full bodily integrity.

Speculation aside, medieval female mystics often devoted themselves to contemplating this unique bodily relic. Catherine of Siena (1347-1380) reputedly wore Christ’s foreskin as a wedding ring symbolising their “mystical marriage”.

The upheaval of the Reformations, wars of religion and the French Revolution brought an end to many religious houses across Europe and their relics, including those at Charroux and Coulombs. In both cases, the holy prepuce relic was “rediscovered” in the mid-19th century.

Solidarity

By this time, however, devotion to the holy prepuce had become a source of discomfort to church authorities and an object of scorn for Protestant commentators.

In a separate development, by the mid-20th century, despite the Second Vatican Council’s (1962-65) historic overtures to the Jewish people, in 1969 the Feast of the Circumcision of Christ, traditionally observed on January 1, was replaced by the feast of Mary, the Mother of God.

Given that this was the Catholic Church’s most significant opportunity in the liturgical year to recognise the Jewishness of Jesus, it seems to have been a rather short-sighted move, which also put it at odds with eastern rite Catholics, and most Anglicans and Lutherans who observe the feast on January 1 to this day.

In recent times there have been increased calls for the restoration of the Feast of the Circumcision. Such a move would emphasise that, by undergoing circumcision, Jesus the Jew entered covenant relationship with the God of Abraham, a covenant that has never been revoked.

This is very much in keeping with current Jewish-Christian dialogue. It would also serve as a gesture of solidarity in a world in which anti-Semitism is once again on the rise.

Meanwhile, Calcata continues to attract tourists curious about its reputation as the town that managed to “lose” Christ’s foreskin.

Salvador Ryan is professor of ecclesiastical history, St Patrick’s College Maynooth