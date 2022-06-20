Stinging blow for Macron as he loses absolute majority

French president Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute parliamentary majority last night in a stinging blow that signals a difficult second term in office.

The poor results mean that Mr Macron will struggle to advance his national agenda, which includes an overhaul of the French pension system.

Early reports yesterday projected that Mr Macron’s centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance won 224 seats in the lower parliament. This would be enough to keep an overall majority but still short of the 289 seats it needed to keep the absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, which would necessary to advance his reforms.

The disappointing results for Mr Macron mark the first time in 20 years that a newly elected president has failed to win an absolute majority in parliament. One of his options to seize back power would be to form a coalition with another party, such as the centre-right Les Republicains, which was projected to take 78 seats.

The upset comes less than two months after Mr Macron was re-elected president against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party delivered perhaps the biggest upset ­yesterday.

Preliminary results suggested that her party would take 89 seats, 11 times more than the party won in 2017. Previous polls suggested the party would take less than half of that.

Mr Macron’s greatest challenge this time around came from the newly formed left-green alliance, the New Popular, Environmental, and Social Union, or Nupes coalition.

Headed by the far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came in third place in April’s presidential elections, Nupes was projected to take 149 seats, an impressive showing for what is France’s first left-wing coalition since 1997.

While Mr Melenchon’s party did not take away Mr Macron’s overall majority, at the very least yesterday’s results mean Mr Macron’s party will probably have to make a series of compromises over the next five years.

It is a major upset for the president’s pro-business domestic agenda, which included further tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Mr Melenchon’s party, meanwhile, won over voters with a policy agenda focusing on issues at home, including lowering the retirement age from 62 to 60, freezing energy prices amid rising inflation, and increasing the monthly minimum wage to €1,500.

Yesterday’s results also have international implications because Mr Macron, who has been a key negotiating figure between Ukraine and Russia, now faces increasing pressure to prioritise his domestic agenda over foreign policy.

Mr Melenchon, an outspoken Eurosceptic who has promised to pull France out of Nato, has criticised Mr Macron, whom he claims has put foreign policy ahead of his domestic agenda.

Mr Macron has shot back at Mr Melenchon’s own anti-Nato foreign policy agenda, warning it would be a disaster for France and Europe.

“We must carry on with the historic choices that France has made in terms of defence and Europe,” Mr Macron said last week shortly before boarding a plane to Romania to visit Nato troops.

He added: “We need a solid majority to ensure order outside and inside our borders. Nothing would be worse than adding a French disorder to the world disorder ... we must defend our institutions against all those who challenge and weaken them.”

But that appeal wasn’t enough to sway voters to give Mr Macron the majority he needed, perhaps not so surprisingly. A recent survey found that foreign policy has plummeted on the list of key concerns for French voters compared to in April.

Low voter turnout played a key role in Mr Macron’s disappointing figures.

Turnout at 5pm yesterday was only at around 38pc, only slightly higher than at the same time in 2017.

Olivia Gregoire, a government spokesman, said yesterday evening that Macron’s party would reach out to all moderate parties to find a majority.

