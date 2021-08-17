Sting ‘tricked’ into buying Italian vineyard for €3.5m

Sting has claimed he was duped into buying an idyllic Tuscan estate by its aristocratic owner after the duke gave him a glass of one of Italy’s most celebrated red wines and passed it off as his own.

The alleged sleight of hand convinced the British rock star to buy Il Palagio and its vineyards, and it was only later that he realised the wine produced on the land was of fairly ordinary quality.

He bough the property from Duke Simone Vincenzo Velluti Zati di San Clemente, an Italian aristocrat.

“He offered us a glass of red from a carafe during one of our early visits to Il Palagio,” Sting told Sette, a weekly news magazine.

“We were negotiating the purchase. We liked the property a lot, even though it was in ruins.”

“The duke asked me if I wanted to taste the wine produced by the estate and I said yes. It was an excellent wine and that convinced me to buy the vineyards as well. It was only later that we found out that the duke had served us a Barolo and not his own wine.”

Produced in the northern region of Piedmont from the nebbiolo grape, Barolo is regarded as one of Italy’s greatest wines.

It was the reaction of friends and family that made Sting realise the wine was not quite as good as he had been led to believe.

“When we served the wine from the estate to our guests, I saw that someone was emptying their glass into a flower bed. It was then that we decided to avenge ourselves and to show that it was possible to produced excellent wine from the vineyards at Palagio. Our whole Tuscan adventure has really been a way of getting our own back,” Sting said.

Sting (69) and his wife, Trudie Styler (67), bought Il Palagio, which dates from the 16th century, in 1997, with the Italian press reporting the property cost seven billion lira (€3.5m).

They also produce honey and olive oil.Last month the former Police frontman also opened a pizzeria on the estate.

