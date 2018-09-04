Steep increase in sea migrant death rate

The death rate for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea has risen despite a fall in the numbers trying to make the crossing, the UN Refugee Agency has warned.

More than 1,600 people have died or gone missing this year, according to the UNHCR, with the fatality rate rising sharply, particularly in the Mediterranean Sea.

For every 18 people crossing to Europe over the central Mediterranean between January and July, one person died. In the same period in 2017, there was one death in 42.

The report blamed the rise on fewer non-governmental organisation (NGO) boats being active on the Libyan coast. In 2017, there were eight, but now there are just two. The Libyan Coast Guard, which has two patrol boats, is now the main organisation intervening.

This has meant migrants travelling in unsafe vessels for longer and farther with less chance of being detected and with fewer boats able to help.

"This report once again confirms the Mediterranean as one of the world's deadliest sea crossings," said the UNHCR's director of the bureau for Europe, Pascale Moreau.

"With the number of people arriving on European shores falling, this is no longer a test of whether Europe can manage the numbers, but whether Europe can muster the humanity to save lives."

There were 172,301 sea arrivals to Italy, Greece, Spain and Cyprus in 2017, with 3,139 people dead or missing. At the height of the migration crisis in 2015, there were more than a million arrivals and 3,771 deaths. So far this year, 1,540 migrants and refugees are dead or missing out of a total of 68,199 sea arrivals.

There have been 10 incidents in which 50 or more people died in the central Mediterranean, with seven such tragedies since June. Most had left Libya in an attempt to reach Europe.

Yesterday's report coincided with the third anniversary of the body of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi being found on a Turkish beach.

The UNHCR wants the EU to remove obstacles to family reunification and increase the number of asylum seekers taken in from refugee camps outside the bloc. However, the EU is deeply divided over migration policy, with new fiercely anti-migrant governments in Austria and Italy.

Italy has threatened to pull out of the search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean unless other EU countries agree to allow rescued migrants to land at their ports, not just Italian ones.

The EC, which brokered the EU-Turkey migrant deal, credited with dramatically cutting migrant crossings, said it should not be blamed for the deaths in the Mediterranean.

Instead "the cruel and dangerous business model" of people smugglers should be held responsible, a spokeswoman said in Brussels.

